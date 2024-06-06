Kansas City Chiefs Sign Mecole Hardman to One-Year Deal for 2024 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly filling out their wide receiver room with a familiar face, signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Hardman has spent almost his entire NFL career with the Chiefs after being drafted by KC in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season, his first time as a free agent, but caught just one pass as a Jet before being traded back to KC in October.
Hardman played a smaller role after his return to KC but made his most noticeable impact on the biggest stage, catching a walk-off touchdown in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
After playing only one offensive snap in the AFC Championship Game before being put in a game-winning position in the Super Bowl, Hardman earned praise from head coach Andy Reid after the Super Bowl victory.
"Yeah, because he works hard at it and he'll run like a son of a gun," Reid said after the game. "He's fast. We were able to hit him on the deep one [but] we weren't able to capitalize on it with the fumble. We came back at the end and got another 'Corndog' to work for us."
Why did KC bring Hardman back for another year after drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round and signing Hollywood Brown in free agency? After throwing him the championship-winning touchdown, quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Hardman's readiness for the moment.
"I've played with Mecole for a long time, man," Mahomes said. "He's always ready for the moment. He's someone that continues to practice hard and get better. Obviously, [with] that receiver rotation, we were bouncing around a lot of guys all year long and those guys just continued to work. Just like last Super Bowl, man, you never know who it's going to be. It's about everybody being ready for the moment. He was ready for that moment in a couple of big plays."