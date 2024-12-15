Chiefs DB Chamarri Conner Suffers Concussion, Ruled Out vs. Browns
The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered another injury in their secondary, as safety and slot cornerback Chamarri Conner was helped off the field after appearing to take a knee to the head from Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
With the early assumption that Conner suffered some form of head or neck injury with a trip through the NFL's concussion protocol likely incoming, it's difficult to envision Conner returning against Cleveland.
Update: At halftime, the Chiefs officially ruled Conner out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.
Following the injury, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI broke down what Conner has done for the Chiefs so far this season and what KC may do in his absence.
"While Conner hasn't necessarily enjoyed the sophomore leap many had hoped for, it's easy to see how important of a piece he's been to the Chiefs' defense," Foote wrote. "He'd already played over 500 defensive snaps heading into Sunday's game, also logging 181 reps for Dave Toub's special teams unit. More than 300 of Conner's snaps this season have been in the slot, making him the go-to option as Kansas City's nickel cornerback after playing more of a safety role as a rookie. With four passes broken up, four tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble, Conner's ability to be both a playmaker and a heat-seeking missile when crashing downhill makes him a valuable option despite some struggles in coverage. In his absence, temporary on Sunday or otherwise, the reigning champions could look to rookie Christian Roland-Wallace to gain some snaps in the secondary."