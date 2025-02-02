Chiefs Justin Reid Chimes in on Super Bowl Ticket Prices
The Super Bowl not only attracts large viewership on streaming services and cable television, but it also boosts the stadium revenue the game is held at. Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are chasing down history in this years Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, the ticket prices to attend have gone through the roof.
According to WXII's Fernando Bernard, the Super Bowl ticket prices have averaged around $5,000 with several days before the clash is even set to take place. For Chiefs safety Justin Reid, he wanted to make sure the people he cared about got a seat, even if it dampens the bank account.
"The ticket prices are running up man. I got 30 of them, so, I mean we're excited to go play, we're chasing glory but we got to win just for me to break even," Reid said.
With average ticket prices ranging around the $5,000 mark, Reid would have dropped around $150,000 if he paid for the average ticket price. The most expensive across several purchasing platforms is around $12,000.
Whether you enjoy the show of shows in the stadium with live action, or from the comfort of your humble abode, the Chiefs-Eagles rematch will still bring in millions of views, even if there is disinterest due to the rematch.
Reid has been apart of the back to back Super Bowl victories with the Chiefs and has been a mainstay in the defensive arrangement every game. Over Reid's past two seasons, he has averaged 91 total tackles and 4.75 stuffs, all in 16 games.
The Chiefs safety doesn't just have success in the regular season either. In the back to back playoff appearances, Reid has collected 39 total tackles, two stuffs and 1.5 sacks. Now with a chance to cement his name into Chiefs history books for years to come, it is only fitting Reid found a way to have his friends and family members present for what could be a historical night in New Orleans.
The former third round draft pick has surely made a name for himself in recent NFL history, but it could be an extra asterisk next to his name as a 3X Super Bowl Champion.