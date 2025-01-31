The Obvious Eagles Threat the Chiefs Must Stop
The stage is set.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and while these two teams have met under the brightest light before, history is on the line. If the Chiefs want to make history, they have an obvious foe that they will need to keep quiet.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been the backbone for the franchise over the course of the season. Leading the National Football League in carries (345) and rushing yards (2,005), Barkley was a menace to every opponent he say this season.
So far in the NFL Playoffs, Barkley has recorded 442 rushing yards in 62 carries and has scored five touchdowns. Averaging 147.3 rushing yards over the three playoff games, Barkley has put the Eagles running game on his back, and without him, they most likely would not be playing for the chance to raise that trophy high at the end of the campaign.
Barkley is only in his second run in the playoffs, and this Eagles run has done wonders. Having made the playoffs as apart of the New York Giants in 2022, Barkley has greatly improved into a star of the game since joining Philadelphia.
While speculation has gone throughout social media that the referee's were giving the Chiefs breaks in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, Barkley is not a player that needs any help from the referees so reek havoc when it comes to the ground game.
Middle linebacker Nick Bolton will have his hands full when it comes to Barkley. In fact, make that the entire defensive line for the Chiefs. Barkley has showcased one of the best running back seasons in modern history, the Chiefs would be foolish not to be all over him knowing quarterback Jalen Hurts will hand off the ball to the steamroller that is Saquon.
Super Bowl LIX will also be the first time both Barkley and the Chiefs have ever met one another. Barkley knows what he has to do to beat the Chiefs almost as much as the Chiefs know what to do to stop Barkley. It should be interesting to see if Kansas City can take down Barkley to lock down history.