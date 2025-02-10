Chiefs Must Add Much Needed Offensive Line Help in 2025 NFL Draft
Over the last few seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a problem with the offensive line. Even though the Chiefs have still found success without having good protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs will still have to address the offensive line problem this offseason. At some point Mahomes will not be able to take so many hit.
Last season, the offensive line for the Chiefs was the biggest problem for the team all season long. They did play better in the playoffs, but they need to get better up from if they want the offense to go back to their explosive ways and taking shots downfield. What will the Chiefs front office do to address the need for offensive line help?
They can add help in free agency, the 2025 NFL draft, or both. They can bring in a veteran and draft a rookie to sit back and learn from the veteran. Last season the Chiefs had enough and had to move guard Joe Thuney to left tackle. They will not look to do that next season.
In one recent NFL 2025 mock draft, they have the Chiefs beefing up the offensive line with an offensive tackle in the 1st round.
NFL Draft Analyst Luke Easterling has the Chiefs taking offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. out of the University of Oregon. Conerly will add much-needed help to this Chiefs offense and can become a top tackle in the NFL under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
"The Chiefs have taken multiple swings at fixing their left tackle problem over the last couple of offseasons, but the revolving door remains the most glaring issue on their otherwise sterling roster," said Easterling. "They could finally find the answer in Conerly, a former five-star recruit who has all the physical and mental tools to be a quality starter, and the polish to make an instant impact if asked to start right away."
If the Chiefs want to get back to being able to take deep shots and not having to go on long drives all the time on offense this pick can be a huge in the draft. This draft pick is a player that can come in a be an NFL starter in his rookie season.
