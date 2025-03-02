Chiefs Need to Start Looking for a Chris Jones Replacement
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has long been one of the most dominant forces in the NFL. He has made six straight Pro Bowl appearances as well as earning three consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections.
The Chiefs' defense has been among the league's best in recent years because of Jones' presence in the trenches, and he deserves all the credit in the world for that.
However, it may be time for Kansas City to begin searching for his replacement.
That doesn't mean the Chiefs need to replace Jones in 2025. Not at all. He is still a terrific player and will remain a lynchpin in their defense next season. However, he will be 31 years old at the start of next year, and he won't remain elite forever.
As a matter of fact, Jones did show some signs of decline this past season, as he finished with just five sacks in 15 games. That comes after the former second-round pick posted back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns in 2022 and 2023.
Luckily, there are plenty of very intriguing defensive tackle prospects in the NFL Draft, and not surprisingly, many mock drafts have Kansas City selecting one on Day 2 (or at some point).
Jones is under contract through 2028, so barring a trade or a release, he isn't going anywhere for a while. Drafting a new defensive tackle would allow Jones to mentor the youngster, which would potentially set the Chiefs up for the future at the position.
Not only that, but landing another good player on the interior would take considerable pressure off of Jones next season and could actually give Kansas City quite the dynamic duo up front.
It became very obvious in the Super Bowl that Jones needs some more help, and throughout the season, it also sadly became clear that the Mississippi State product is not quite the same anymore.
The Chiefs have relied heavily on their defense over the last couple of seasons, which seems strange given how much they used to lean on Patrick Mahomes and the offense.
But with Jones possibly on a downturn, it's time for Kansas City to start thinking about the future.
