Can the Chiefs Draft Chris Jones' Future Replacement in 2025 Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs have one, if not the best defensive player in the National Football League. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is the leader of the Chiefs defense an has been a staple of the franchise since arriving in Kansas City. Now being a veteran Jones has taken up a leadership roll with the young players on the team.
Jones is coming off another domiant season. Whenever the Chiefs need a big play to be made or the team needed a critical stop, Jones was always in the backfield making a play to get the offense the ball back and helping his team win games.
This offseason the Chiefs can be looking at drafting Jones's replacement once Jones decides to hang up his cleats. For now, Jones will be with the Chiefs as one of the best and a fan favorite. But it is never a back idea to start looking ahead and communication between the Chiefs and Jones has to be great and they both have an understanding.
Pro Football Network's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has the Chiefs taking defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss. This will be a huge pick because Nolen would benefit from learning from the best to do it in Jones. Those two can give offensive linemen nightmares if they end up being teammates.
"Walter Nolen’s Round 1 upside was apparent in the preseason. Then he went and racked up 6.5 sacks and 14 TFLs. At around 6’4″, 295 pounds, he’s the perfect Steve Spagnuolo lineman with his elite explosiveness and power profile. Nolen is an athletic 3-technique defensive tackle, which is a valuable asset in today’s NFL. Combine that with his leap in production in 2024 and his top-notch pedigree, and it’s not hard to see why many are high on him entering the NFL," PFN said.
"Although only 21 years old, Nolen has shown improvement as a technician over the years, which has helped him make better use of his freakish combination of speed and power. He still has some more development to do, but he has shown that he’s coachable, and that’s an important trait for future success."
Nolen can become a good player in the future for the Chiefs if they select him in the first round of the draft in April. He will come into the locker room and instantly make the defense better under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
