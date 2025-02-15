Chiefs Need Upgrades to Keep Super Bowl Streak Going
The Kansas City Chiefs have been frequent participants in the Super Bowl, appearing in five of the last six. However, as in the most recent Super Bowl, things have not always worked out in their favor.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com ranked the top eight biggest Super Bowl windows days after the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brooks ranked the Chiefs' Super Bowl window as the third-largest, behind the Eagles and the Detroit Lions.
"Do not let Kansas City's disappointing performance in Super Bowl LIX overshadow the team's dominance over the past six seasons," Brooks said. "The Chiefs have appeared in five Super Bowls in that span, winning three Lombardi Trophies while transforming from a high-flying, aerial circus to a throwback squad that plays complementary football.
"Given Kansas City's evolution and impressive résumé (nine straight AFC West titles, seven straight AFC Championship Game appearances), the Chiefs must be considered top-tier title contenders with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes back to avenge a humiliating defeat on football's biggest stage. Though the team must address the offensive line, upgrade the backfield, and possibly replace Travis Kelce, No. 15's presence ensures the offense will find a way to score enough points to win with or without elite firepower."
Brooks noted that the Chiefs' defense will return many of their best players next season, likely ensuring Kansas City will at least be in the playoffs. With head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes, and a Chiefs defense returning most of its players, the Chiefs are only a few quality additions via the NFL Draft and free agency away from making another deep playoff run.
"Defensively, the Chiefs will return a pair of elite players (DT Chris Jones and CB Trent McDuffie) and a host of key contributors (including DE George Karlaftis and LBs Leo Chenal and Drue Tranquill), but the team must make hard decisions on whether to bring back Nick Bolton and Justin Reid on hefty contracts," Brooks said. "Whoever's on board, Kansas City's D will apply plenty of heat on the opposition, with blitzing guru Steve Spagnuolo at the controls. While GM Brett Veach and Reid have navigated these roads before, the path to Super Bowl LX will be challenging with a retooled roster on the horizon."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.