What Could 2025 Look Like For the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs' season came to a shocking end on Sunday in blowout fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kansas City played one of, if not their worst game, in recent memory, failing to put up much of a fight against a determined Eagles team.
The Chiefs now move on towards next season, with expectations of another deep playoff run. However, it may be easier said than done. According to Pro Football Network's metrics, the Chiefs are projected to 11-6, as things could look vastly different on the Raiders' roster next season.
With a division that is gradually improving, things could be significantly different for the Chiefs next season, especially if they fail to win the division for the first time in a decade. Kansas City has won the last nine consecutive AFC West division titles but that streak could be in jeoprody.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed every team's outlook for next season. Rolfe believes the Chiefs will have a difficult time getting over their embarrassing Super Bowl loss, but should still be competing for Super Bowls moving forward.
"As we saw with the [San Francisco] 49ers in 2024, coming off a Super Bowl loss is always challenging," Rolfe said. "The Chiefs lost the game in 2021 and went 12-5 in an uncompetitive division. That is not the case anymore, with both the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers likely to push them all the way.
"The Chiefs are still a very good team with an excellent coaching staff. However, they have now been to three straight Super Bowls and five in six seasons. Consistent deep runs can take its toll on a roster, especially when combined with a loss. Kansas City has the infrastructure to avoid a complete collapse, but expecting them to waltz to the division in 2025 would be a mistake."
Kansas City has dealt with the highs of winning a Super Bowl and the lows of losing a Super Bowl. Still, they must take the offseason to fully move past their disappointing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Chiefs still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, giving them the best head coach and quarterback duo in the National Football League. If anyone can figure things out, it is them.
