Chiefs Nominate Travis Kelce for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a long list of football accomplishments that he has earned over the course of his NFL career. Today, however, Kelce is being honored for his work off the football field.
Kelce was named as the Chiefs' nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, often referred to as the NFL's "most revered honor." In a statement posted on Chiefs.com, Kelce expressed his appreciation for the nomination.
"I'm truly honored to be nominated as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. This organization and this city mean so much to me and to have the Chiefs nominate me again is special," Kelce said. "Growing up in Cleveland Heights with supportive family and friends, I know the power of having people in your corner. It's been incredible to be able to work towards providing that same support and inspiration to kids through Eighty-Seven & Running and our work with Operation Breakthrough and the Ignition Lab. To see the inaugural class from the Ignition Lab getting ready to graduate is so special and something that I'll cherish forever. I know how valuable hope and purpose is in those high school years, and these kids have really seized the opportunity. Being able to give back to the community here in Kansas City as well as show love to my hometown is not something I'll ever take for granted. I'm forever grateful to represent Kansas City, the Hunt family, our fans and my foundation, and it's an honor to be nominated."
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt explained why Kelce earned the team's nomination and reflected on what Kelce has accomplished during more than a decade in Kansas City.
"Over the past 12 years, Travis Kelce has grown into one of the most dynamic individuals in all of football, both on and off the field," Hunt said, as shared by the team. "He's a three-time Super Bowl Champion, a nine-time Pro Bowler and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He's also a tremendous leader, a role model for young people in Kansas City and an inspiration to football fans around the world. Through his new Ignition Lab, the growing Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation and his partnership with Operation Breakthrough, Travis has impacted the lives of thousands of young people in the Kansas City region and beyond. Very few athletes in the history of the game have balanced the same level of team success, individual accolades and community engagement. The Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community are proud to have Travis as the club's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award."
In an extensive summary on NFL.com, Kelce's on-field accomplishments are detailed before turning to his off-field contributions. Here's why Kelce earned the Chiefs' nomination in 2024, according to NFL.com, italicized below:
POSITIVE CHARACTER & A LIFESTYLE OF GIVING BACK
Since the inception of the 87 & Running Foundation in 2015, Kelce has exemplified a spirit of benevolence. Kelce started the 87 & Running Foundation inspired by his childhood experiences. Growing up in the diverse suburb of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, he saw how his community transcended economic and cultural boundaries, merging rich and poor, Black and white, and various religious affiliations into one big melting pot. He noticed that some of his closest friends didn't have the same family structure he was blessed with and weren't able to enjoy the same experiences. While supported by "the village" of family and individuals in the community, Kelce struggled in school and at times lacked motivation. Hence, his Foundation, 87 & Running helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore their abilities while learning critical life skills. The organization remains dedicated to providing resources and enrichment opportunities for youth and their communities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring, and outreach initiatives. His dedication to the kids of Kansas City and Operation Breakthrough will leave a lasting legacy off the field. Yet, real leadership never considers the job done, and he'll be the first to say there's more to do. For the Ignition Lab high school seniors, the person who thinks he hasn't yet done enough has given them hope and tangible skills for a bright future—and that is enough. —NFL.com
DEDICATION & COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY EFFORTS
THIS YEAR
The seeds of Kelce's community impact were planted four years ago when he purchased a vacant muffler shop. His vision was to transform it into a unique incubator for inner-city students, providing them with real-world career experience and life skills. Today, the inaugural class of the "Ignition Lab" at Operation Breakthrough is set to graduate high school, armed with work experience, internships, improved grades, industry skills, credentials, and newfound hope. "I was able to switch from being someone who didn't have any ideas for the future to someone who has ideas about exactly what I want to do, when I want to do it, and how I'm going to do it," Ignition Lab student, Amira said. "Before I didn't see opportunity in absolutely anything and now, I see it everywhere." Kelce and 87 & Running recognized that lasting impact requires continuous investment. Through his dedication of time, money, and resources, along with the efforts of staff and volunteers, the Lab has thrived from its inaugural class and beyond. The number of students served by the Ignition Lab has grown 350% since its inception and now includes students from seven urban-area high schools. In four years, Ignition Lab students have launched three entrepreneurial businesses—a food truck, a hydroponic farm, and a digital media studio. These ventures not only teach business skills, but also provide wages that significantly support their families, whose average yearly income is $12,000. Each Ignition Lab student also completes a Financial Literacy course and has presented over 1,500 capstone projects to community leaders. Industry skills that are acquired by students that participate in the Ignition Lab and Operation Breakthrough include computer repair skills, culinary skills (such as health and safety, knife skills, and food handling), digital media skills (such as music production, podcasting, film and editing), and various other skills. In 2023-24 alone, Ignition Lab teens completed over 25,000 hours of mentoring for younger students as part of summer school teaching teams. Kelce has rallied local support around the Ignition Lab, with many businesses and organizations partnering with Ignition Lab students for internships and special projects. He's made sure his promise to the KC community four years ago was always at the forefront of everything he did through 87 & Running – forging something that will last long after #87 hangs it up. —NFL.com
All 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees will receive up to $55,000 donated to a charity of choice, while the award's winner will receive up to $265,000, according to the NFL.
Five Chiefs have won the award dating back to the early 1970s: Willie Lanier (1972), Len Dawson (1973), Derrick Thomas (1993), Will Shields (2003) and Brian Waters (2009).
Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu have all won the annual corresponding Charity Challenge in recent years. The NFL explained the details of the Charity Challenge, where Chiefs fans (and perhaps fans of a noteworthy pop superstar) can vote for their favorite player and cause on social media.
"Fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee," the NFL detailed in its press release. "Fans can vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Monday, Jan. 6, 2025."
The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced on February 6, during NFL Honors.