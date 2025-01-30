Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt's Wife Has Message to Fans Complaining About Refs
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was a battle to the very end. The Chiefs did not have their best performance on Sunday but they did what they do best and that is win at the end.
This season has presented major criticism from NFL fans about officializing, especially regarding the Chiefs. All season fans have been complaining about how when the Chiefs play the game is being called a different way than the rest of the games, which favor the Chiefs. And it was no different last Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.
Fans were complaining about how the game was rigged in the favor of Kansas City and the only reason they won was because of the referees.
Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt's wife had a message for everyone saying the only reason the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again is because of the refs.
"Overwhelmed. That’s the word that comes to mind when we reflect on the lavish grace, favor, and faithfulness of God," said Tavia Hunt on her Instagram. "I’ve said it before: I don’t think God cares about football, but He cares deeply about people. In 2012, we were broken—winning only 2 games and facing an unimaginable tragedy. It was a humbling, desperate season, and we had nowhere to turn but to God. That brokenness brought us to total dependence on the One who holds it all. We began praying 1 Chronicles 4:10 and committing the team to the Lord. Shortly after, Clark hired Andy Reid, and God brought the Reids to Kansas City at just the right time. The Chiefs hadn’t been to a Super Bowl in 50 years, and the closest we got was losing to the Bills in the AFC Championship in 1993. What Clark, Andy, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan have built over the past decade is more than a football team. It’s a culture grounded in winning with character, honoring tradition, inspiring our fans and uniting and uplifting our community."
"This journey is about walking alongside people we love and respect, who inspire fans, unite Kansas City, and honor God through their actions. By God’s grace, we’ve had success, but it’s not “black magic” or referee favoritism (look at the stats on this)—it’s lots of hard work, belief, and purpose. Patrick Mahomes leads with humility and puts God first. Marcellus Casey, our team chaplain, pours into players and their families through weekly Bible studies and prayer. Many of our players—Drew Tranquil, Harrison Butker, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Trey Smith, and more—openly share their faith, lifting each other up on and off the field…"