Chiefs Place Justin Reid on Non-Football Injury List, Misses First Training Camp Practice
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is not participating in the first full-team practice with the team in St. Joseph, Missouri. Reid was spotted without his helmet at practice before it was announced that the Chiefs placed Reid on the non-football injury list on Saturday night.
- Update: After practice, the team revealed that Reid is day-to-day with a quad injury, according to Pete Sweeney.
According to a 2022 story from NFL Media, here are the details of the NFI list in training camp:
"The Non-Football Injury or Illness list (NFI) is similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities," the story reads. "This can range from Minkah Fitzpatrick's wrist injury falling off a bike on vacation to Jameson Williams and John Metchie III's ACL injuries in college. Players who begin the season on NFI (as of cutdowns to 53-man rosters) can be activated after the team has played its first four regular season games. However, a player on this list is not entitled to receive his salary, and his contract will continue to run while in such status."
At this point, there's no reason to assume the worst regarding Reid's issue, but it's not an ideal return to camp for one of the clear leaders of KC's defense.
The Chiefs also placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football illness list but he returned before Sunday's practice, which he participated in.