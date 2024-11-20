Chiefs Release Longtime Wide Receiver to Make Room for Speedy New WR Addition
The Kansas City Chiefs made an intriguing addition by signing former 2022 second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the team's practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Chiefs have parted ways from a longtime member of the organization.
The Chiefs have released wide receiver Cornell Powell from their practice squad to make room for Thornton, according to the NFL's transaction report.
After being selected in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, Powell has spent the majority of his Chiefs career on KC's practice squad or inactive, as Powell has played just three offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps with the Chiefs, all coming in three games in 2022.
While Powell seems to have some favor in the organization, presumably as a trusted participant on scout team and in meeting rooms, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Chiefs are continuing to hunt for more viable potential weapons on offense.
Powell returned to the Chiefs' offseason roster as a post-Super Bowl signing but missed the 53-man roster cut before the season began. He also was not added to KC's initial practice squad, only returning to the practice squad on October 22following a season-ending injury to wide receiver Rashee Rice.
If the Chiefs suffer another serious injury at wide receiver or need more depth on the practice squad, it stands to reason that Powell could be KC's first call once again. He could also return to the team for training camp ahead of the 2025 season, though the Chiefs don't appear to have much serious hope for Powell's game day potential.
Thornton, who was released by a New England Patriots team that doesn't boast an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, was the No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Thornton was selected just before a trio of other wide receivers in the second round: the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted George Pickens at No. 52, the Indianapolis Colts took Alec Pierce at No. 53, and the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore at No. 54.