Chiefs Release RB La'Mical Perine in Friday Roster Move
As the Kansas City Chiefs await the imminent arrival of their first OTA sessions of the 2024 offseason, it's been a quiet week. To begin the weekend, though, the reigning champions are parting ways with one of their more experienced members of the backfield.
According to the NFL's daily transaction wire and personnel notice, Kansas City has released running back La'Mical Perine under the "termination of vested veteran" designation. Perine classifies for this because of service time requirements.
Perine, 26, entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Jets four years ago. He had two years of in-game experience with them, then one with Kansas City since coming over on the practice squad. Between New York waiving him in 2022 and him joining the Chiefs in early 2023, he was also a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.
Shortly after his release was made public, Perine took to his official X account with the message, "Take the wins and losses but learn from every move ..."
Analyzing the significance of La'Mical Perine's departure
This transaction could signal that the Chiefs like what they have elsewhere in the running back room behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Following the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Brett Veach spoke highly of Keaontay Ingram and also tipped his cap to some undrafted free agents. Perine's name wasn't mentioned in the conversation about the perceived battle for a halfback No. 3 job.
“Keaontay Ingram is a guy we like too, we got him late last year and it’s hard when guys come in into the middle of the season," Veach said. "We added him to our practice squad late, but I think we were a fan of his when he was at USC. I think that’s going to be one of those positions just like the left tackle, starting position, just like the tail end positions at corner, that running back position will be a battle. Usually, it comes down to special teams and pass protector as a No. 3 here, so I think all these guys have traits we like and now it’s just a matter of a couple of those guys putting together a solid training camp.
"That’s from the mental side of things and from a special teams side of things. I do think, though, we have some guys that all have ability and now it’s just a matter of those guys going out there and earning a position. From a talent perspective, as you mentioned with (Emani) Bailey and (Carson) Steele we brought in and then last year, (Deneric) Prince and Keaontay Ingram, all of those guys have talent and ability to play in this league. Now, it’s just a matter of who can put together a solid training camp and earn the position.”
Playing in three games last season (one start), Perine toted the ball 22 times for 77 yards (3.5 yards per attempt). Additionally, he hauled in three passes on five targets for 33 yards. In the preseason, he had 147 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Now, the veteran enters the late wave of free agency and will experience his next chapter as the Chiefs also look to move forward.