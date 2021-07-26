Chiefs Sign Former Raiders Long Snapper Drew Scott

With James Winchester placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs have brought in another long snapper to possibly provide depth during camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason additions aren't over yet. They continued in the form of signing long snapper Drew Scott on Monday afternoon, per his agent Paul Sheehy.

Scott will now join his fourth team. Local college football fans may remember him from his time with the Kansas State Wildcats program. Now 26 years old, Scott returns somewhat close to home after stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

Teams don't normally carry too many long snappers, and that originally made this signing intriguing. Per ESPN's depth chart, the Chiefs' only long snapper listed is James Winchester. Winchester will turn 32 in August and is entering the final season of his five-year, $4.45 million deal he signed in early 2017.

It was later revealed that Winchester was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports that the Chiefs' veteran long snapper was vaccinated in March. While Winchester is unable to practice or be on the field with the team at camp, Scott provides an able body and also depth.

Other notes from Chiefs training camp include receiver Chris Finke being designated as waived/injured, as well as the official signing of defensive end Alex Okafor. Okafor was a member of the 2019 and 2020 Chiefs teams, recording eight sacks in 21 games. On a team struggling to secure reliable and consistent depth on the edge, bringing back a familiar face makes good sense for the team.

