Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Chiefs Sign Former Raiders Long Snapper Drew Scott

With James Winchester placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs have brought in another long snapper to possibly provide depth during camp.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason additions aren't over yet. They continued in the form of signing long snapper Drew Scott on Monday afternoon, per his agent Paul Sheehy.

Scott will now join his fourth team. Local college football fans may remember him from his time with the Kansas State Wildcats program. Now 26 years old, Scott returns somewhat close to home after stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. 

Teams don't normally carry too many long snappers, and that originally made this signing intriguing. Per ESPN's depth chart, the Chiefs' only long snapper listed is James Winchester. Winchester will turn 32 in August and is entering the final season of his five-year, $4.45 million deal he signed in early 2017.

It was later revealed that Winchester was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports that the Chiefs' veteran long snapper was vaccinated in March. While Winchester is unable to practice or be on the field with the team at camp, Scott provides an able body and also depth.

Other notes from Chiefs training camp include receiver Chris Finke being designated as waived/injured, as well as the official signing of defensive end Alex Okafor. Okafor was a member of the 2019 and 2020 Chiefs teams, recording eight sacks in 21 games. On a team struggling to secure reliable and consistent depth on the edge, bringing back a familiar face makes good sense for the team

Read More: Juan Thornhill is Fully Healthy and Ready to Lead

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on field before the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Sign Former Raiders Long Snapper Drew Scott

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs’ Backup Running Back Battle Is Worth Watching

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) celebrates after running back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Juan Thornhill is Fully Healthy and Ready to Lead

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Cornerback Deandre Baker ‘Pretty Close to 100%’ on First Day of Training Camp

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Fantasy Football Stock is Rising

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signals against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Reid Says Chiefs Players Are 90% Vaccinated, Staff 100%

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) on the bench during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Bringing Back Alex Okafor Makes Plenty of Sense for the Chiefs

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chargers Have Improved but Still Aren't Serious Threats to the Chiefs