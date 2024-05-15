Report: Chiefs Scheduled to Play on Christmas Day 2024, Streaming on Netflix
The Kansas City Chiefs had a Christmas to forget in 2023. In 2024, they'll reportedly play on Christmas Day again — on a Wednesday, streaming on Netflix.
After hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City last season, the Chiefs will reportedly spend Christmas on the road in 2024. Jordan Schultz reports that KC's Christmas game will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 at Acrisure Stadium.
Shortly before Schultz reported the matchup, Netflix officially announced that the NFL's pair of Christmas games will be hosted on the streaming service. For local Chiefs fans, Netflix notes that games will still be accessible on broadcast television in local markets.
"In keeping with the NFL’s long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities, and be available on US mobile devices with NFL+," the press release says.
In addition to the Christmas showdown, we can now likely assume the Chiefs will also play on Saturday, Dec. 21.
According to The Wall Street Journal, after "previously ruling out Wednesday Christmas games," the NFL's path to Christmas games includes a plan to give Saturday-to-Wednesday schedules to the teams who play on Dec. 25:
"Putting games on a Wednesday, though, presents some scheduling complexities," the WSJ story reads. "Players already gripe about the short respite before playing on Thursdays. To account for that, the league plans to reserve its Christmas slots for teams that played the previous Saturday, matching the Sunday to Thursday turnaround."
The Chiefs suffered a painful 20-14 loss at Arrowhead against the Las Vegas Raiders last Christmas, which was ultimately KC's last loss of the season before capping off the year with two regular season victories and the four-game playoff winning streak that led the Chiefs to their second-consecutive Super Bowl.