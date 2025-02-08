Chiefs vs. Eagles: Which Defense is More Super Bowl Ready?
A few days ago, we reviewed and analyzed both of the Super Bowl offenses. With both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles squeezing out their last days of practice, it's time to switch to the other side of the ball.
The Defensive Front:
This is where both teams truly excel. The Chiefs have one of the best defensive line duos in all of the NFL, consisting of perennial All-Pro Chris Jones and rising star George Karlaftis. Both players have been a key part of the Chiefs 3-year Super Bowl run. As the 8th best run defense ranked by Fox Sports, if any front has a chance at stopping Saquon Barkley, it's them. Where they lack however, is defending the pass.
On the other hand, the Eagles' defensive line might be the best in the NFL. With young stars spread throughout, they have no real weakness up front. They are led by nose-tackle Jalen Carter, who in only his second season has cemented himself as one of the greats in the league. Accompanied by talent such as defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Josh Sweat, they are stacked all-around.
I give the nod to the Eagles.
The Defensive Backs:
Again, both of these squads have unbelievable guys in coverage (they wouldn't be here if they didn't). The Chiefs are led by star cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety/part-time kicker Justin Reid. Although the Chiefs have talent with these individual players, the group as a whole is lacking.
The Chiefs ranked 14th in total interceptions (13), putting them in the middle of the pack. The Chiefs have definitely shown up in the biggest moments. They've shown they have the athleticism to make an impact when it counts.
The Eagles are #1 in passing defense, allowing less than 175 yards per game to opposing QBs. With new rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, the Eagles have fully rounded out their group, and have shown why they're the hardest defense to pass against.
The Verdict:
The Eagles defense is more talented, that's the facts. They rank higher in every category and have better players around the turf. However, stats are not the only factor when determining whose defense is more equipped to play in the Super Bowl.
Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is the best in the game. Although Eagles' DC Vic Fangio is not far behind, what Spagnuolo has done with this squad is one of a kind. Unfortunately, the Eagles' defense is also dealing with a spreading illness at this point, which has already affected DT Jalen Carter and many others.
While the Eagles have the talent, the Chiefs have the discipline, leadership, and experience to take this all the way. The only way to know is to wait for Sunday, and to see it all unfold. But if I had to guess, the Chiefs have a good shot at locking down the Eagles.
