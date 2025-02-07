Eagles Players Dealing With Illness Ahead of Super Bowl LIX Against Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
When it comes to playing in big games, the Chiefs no matter what problems they are having on offense, defense, or special teams always figure it out and find a way to win games when they matter the most.
A huge storyline to watch and concern heading into the Super Bowl on Sunday is the overall healthy of some of the Eagles players. It was report that some of the players have come down with an illness before arriving in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday.
"Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he knew of four or five players on the team who are battling an illness and that something has been going around the team since before they left for New Orleans," said Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.
"Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited in practice and missed media availability on Wednesday because of an illness. Quinyon Mitchell reportedly has laryngitis. There’s been no word on the names of the other players who are sick."
This will be a major factor heading into the game. Even with Eagles coaches staying that no players are in serioud doubt to miss the Super Bowl it can still effect the players play.
It is never a good sign for any team to have players having an illness because of how fast it can spread.
The Eagles will remain focus on one thing at a time and when the first whistle blows in Super Bowl LIX they will make no excuses.
The Chiefs will look to make history as the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowl. It is going to be a great game for all, especially fans. The Chiefs head into this Super Bowl with more pressure than their previous apparencies.