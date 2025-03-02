Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Could Be on the Move
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason with significant needs along their offensive line and wide receivers. While some feel the Chiefs' wide receivers leave much to be desired, some could quickly find a home with other teams in the National Football League.
Although the Chiefs need help with wide receivers, Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently released his list of free agent signings for every team in the league. He believes the Chiefs could be on the verge of losing multiple receivers to other teams, proving their worth.
The Chiefs rightfully feel that they need better wide receivers. However, the fact that their current wide receivers have the market they do is proof that they may not be that bad after all.
"The Bills need someone who is fast and can stretch the field while Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid work underneath. The best bet to fit that skill set is [Hollywood] Brown," Schatz said.
"He'll be four years removed from his lone 1,000-yard season in 2021, and he has always mixed deep shots with screens, so he has never had a particularly impressive yards per reception average. Still, it makes sense for the Bills to take a chance on Brown since he's probably the best deep outside receiver on the market."
Brown turns 29 later this summer and will enter his seventh season in the league. He is likely to get a respectable deal, but it may only be a one-year, prove-it deal as he is coming off a season in which he missed multiple games due to injury. Still, he lands on his feet elsewhere.
Buffalo has been unable to get past the Chiefs, as Kansas City has won the last four playoff matchups between the two teams. Brown is far from a difference-maker in the matchup between the Chiefs and Bills but would still be a quality addition for Buffalo.
The Bills have enough talent at most of their skill positions that Brown would not have to do much to be successful in Buffalo. With the other players they have on the team, it would be unlikely they would require much of Brown, but he would still be an asset to QB Josh Allen.
