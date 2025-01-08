Chris Jones, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey Make NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team for 2024
With a 15-2 regular season in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs achieved tremendous success in the last several months. That's largely due to their star talent on both sides of the ball, which helped fuel the team en route to capturing the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
Ahead of the postseason, many media outlets are or will soon be revealing their All-Pro ballots for the 2024-25 campaign. With the official AP vote being unleashed in the near future, however, the players themselves are also making their voices known.
Three Kansas City players were named to the third annual Players' All-Pro Team list: Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Chris Jones.
Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey rewarded for stellar 2024 seasons
The Chiefs' stellar interior offensive line duo is recognized once again, and it's no surprise to see either player listed here. Thuney, specifically, has had quite the year. A pectoral injury held him out of the club's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, also limiting him throughout the offseason. He immediately shook off the rust once the regular season began, though, and finished the year graded as the No. 12 guard in the Pro Football Focus database. Thuney, who earned AP All-Pro honors last year at left guard, even spent some time at left tackle late this year due to D.J. Humphries suffering a hamstring injury.
For Humphrey, it's been business as usual. The 25-year-old center has backed up every bit of the lucrative multi-year contract he got in August, extending his streak of consecutive games started and being one of football's best offensive linemen once again. PFF grades Humphrey as its second-best center with a 92.8 overall grade, and his play in both pass protection and run blocking remains as steady as ever.
Chris Jones continues to reign supreme on defense
For another year the CEO of 'Sack Nation' was named to the Players' All-Pro First Team. After signing a hefty extension of his own during the offseason, Jones recorded 74 pressures on 771 snaps during the regular season. That includes his year being cut short due to a calf injury, although Kansas City exercised caution with him in an effort to get their best defensive player healthy for the playoffs.
While Jones's sack production did take a dip (five after logging 10.5 last season), he's still the game's premier interior pass rusher on a per-snap basis.
Voting explained
Per the NFLPA, only active players can vote. Those who vote cannot cast ballots for themselves or their teammates. They vote for the position group "they play in and line up against." Votes are submitted for the best player at each position, but those who missed at least five games as of Week 15 are ineligible for consideration.
Special or "core" team votes feature player leaders nominating the top two players for their ballot.