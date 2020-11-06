Chris Jones Returns to Practice After Reserve/COVID-19 Designation

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was placed on the Chiefs' Reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close contact with someone who had been exposed to the coronavirus. On Friday, Chris Jones returned to practice.

Later on Thursday, Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star reported that Jones had not tested positive for COVID-19, but had been in contact with someone who may have, which was determined through contact tracing.

This all followed a positive COVID-19 test for a Chiefs staff member, which was later reported to be Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs' vice president of sports medicine and performance and the team's infectious control officer, a position that all 32 NFL teams were required to fill before the season.