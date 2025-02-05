Could Chiefs' Jack Cochrane Have a Coaching Job Waiting?
Last Friday, Kansas City Chiefs' special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke with the media, expressing admiration for his squad playing through adversity this season. Their biggest challenge this year has been undoubtedly the injuries they've faced.
Over the course of this year, the Chief's special teams lost 2 kickers (Harrison Butker and Matthew Wright), 2 returners (Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore), and captain John Cochrane. Toub noted that the loss of Cochrane has been the biggest hit of all.
"Jack was a big leader for us,” Toub explained. “One of our captains on special teams.”
Despite fracturing his ankle in the Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans, Cochrane has still made an effort to show up for his team in any way that he possibly could.
“He’s on a cart,” Toub noted. “He can’t put any weight on his foot, but he comes to every meeting, and he watches the tape, and he gives us info.”
Cochrane is there to lift up his teammates, and get them ready for most likely the biggest game in their careers. Toub trusts Cochrane and his insights so much that he's even come up with a nickname for the 3rd-year captain.
“I think he’s going to be a coach,” Toub remarked. “I think he’s destined to be. I call him coach Cochrane. I tell our guys, ‘Coach Cochrane saw this on tape, and we’re going to do this.’
“It keeps him involved. And he should be involved because he definitely brings something to the table.”
Head coach Andy Reid's coaching tree is already crammed with former players that were once under his leadership. Guys like current Chiefs' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and former OC Doug Pederson, who is now the HC of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With support from Toub and others, Cochrane could very well be next in line to join Andy Reid's staff. While Cochrane remains sidelined for Super Bowl LIX, he'll surely help Kansas City in other ways. As they prepare for their 2023 title game rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, I wouldn't be surprised if Cochrane was helping lead the special teams meetings alongside Toub.