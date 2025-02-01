Chiefs WR Returns to Practice Mere Days Before Super Bowl
Head Coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have always had some last minute tricks up their sleeve. Whether it be in the 2021 Playoffs where the Chiefs ran a play instead of punting on a crucial 4th-and-1, or the numerous trick plays that they pulled out in their most recent AFC Championship win against the Buffalo Bills.
The bottom line? The Chiefs always have something brewing, and that may still be the case for Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With just 10 days left until the big game, the Chiefs made yet another surprising move: activating WR Skyy Moore to return to practice. Although hope for Moore playing is slim, it's a step in the right direction, as he could technically be added to the active roster before the Super Bowl.
Moore, who hasn't seen the field since Week 6, practiced for the first time in 3 months on Friday, and looks to be pushing for a return to the Super Bowl. The question however remains if he even deserves a spot on the active roster.
The Chiefs' receiving room is already deep as it is, with players such as DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, and rookie Xavier Worthy soaking up most of the targets along with star TE Travis Kelce. With all this talent on the offensive side of the ball, is there any room left for Moore?
In 6 games played, Moore failed to bring in a single catch, while only being targeted 3 times. Moore seems to do the most damage in a Special Teams role, returning 2 kicks with an average of 21.5 yards per return. However, with how good Nikko Remigio has been for the Chiefs in the postseason, there's no exact position for Moore to fill.
Taking into account that Remigio fumbled in their first Playoff game against the Houston Texans, there's no harm having an athletic playmaker such as Moore for extra depth.
Whether or not Moore will be ready come next Sunday, the Chiefs have a chance to give yet another weapon to QB Patrick Mahomes. As they prepare for the biggest game of the season, you can bet that Skyy Moore will be doing everything he can to get back out onto the field to help his team win.