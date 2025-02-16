Could Chiefs Trade for Defensive Player From Their AFC Rival
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem all last season and if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
They will also need to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a couple more weapons on the outside. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy will go into the 2025 season as the No. 1 target. But outside of that, it is unknown who can be a reliable target. Tight end Travis Kelce can be gone next season because of retirement.
On the defensive side, the Chiefs were one of the best in the National Football League. They have a lot of key players that will enter free agency. They will be looking for big deals and that can be the reason why they will not return to the Chiefs next season.
To fill the linebacker position if Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton leaves this off season, the team can trade for Germaine Pratt from the Cincinnati Bengals. Pratt was the leader of the Bengals defense and has now officially requested a trade from the team. This can fill a huge hole for the Chiefs and on the money side, it can save them some to use on other parts of the team.
Pratt could want a new deal after any trade, but the Chiefs clearly could use a boost at the linebacker position and they played Pratt plenty over the years.
If the Chiefs are going to go back to the Super Bowl after their loss to the Eagles, it will take some big and bold moves. Maybe trading for Pratt should be one of those moves.
