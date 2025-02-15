Chiefs' Charles Omenihu Sends Message to Teammate Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs organization can take another massive loss this offseason. The face of the franchise and star tight end Travis Kelce can decide to retire. Kelce said he will take time before making a final decision on playing another season in the National Football League. If Kelce comes back next season, he wants to give it his all as he has throughout his career.
Kelce, like the rest of the Chiefs organization, had a rough end to the season. Now Kelce will have to make the toughest decision of his football career, and it will loom large for the Chiefs as well. Kelce has been one of the best players in franchise history and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target.
If Kelce decides to call it a career, he has had a great one. He will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tight end to play the game of football. Kelce is also a future Hall of Famer. Kelce has been a fan favorite since being drafted by the Chiefs and has had a great impact on and off the field for many years.
His teammate, defensive end Charles Omenihu, sent Kelce a message on the Fox Sports Show The Facility.
"This will be my message to Travis. Big dogs, like we, you know, cannot go out like that. He is a Hall of Famer from the moment he says I am done," said Omenihu. "But I think Travis has a lot left. I think Travis is an extreme competitor. I think he is somebody who loves the game. And I think in the storied career that he has had, going out like that, in my opinion, would not be something he would do."
"So, I believe he would be back. I believe that he will give it one more go. We have guys coming back on the team that is going to help out the offense. Whatever holes that the team has, Coach Reid does a great job of getting on top of it real quick. They are not going to overlook anything that may have been a reason why we did not come out on top."
"So it is going to be a retool, refuel, get back to it, and we have Pat. So, you know for a fact that you are going to be in the dance. He is not coming back to maybe we are going to the playoffs, you know for a fact we are going to be in there. And probably be in that Championship game."
