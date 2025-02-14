Chiefs Could Lose Speedy WR Marquise Brown in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return, to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
One move that the Chiefs will probably not make is re-signing a key wide receiver, Marquise Brown. Brown is set to become a free agent in March and will look to get a good deal for himself.
Brown came to the Chiefs to give them a speedy wide receiver to stretch the field and give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a deep threat. The downside for Brown since joining the Chiefs has been the injuries. Brown was sidelined throughout the season and did not have a good playoff run this past season.
But when Brown is healthy and on the football field, he can be a great weapon to have on any offense. Brown will have suitors waiting for them but one team that will go after him right away is the Houston Texans.
The Texans will have key wide receiver free agents as well. And Brown can be a great pairing with Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins.
"Bringing back Diggs, who had found a nice complementary role, would make sense. As for making up for Dell’s lost downfield threat, a Darius Slayton or Marquise Brown could be in play, although Houston is currently cash-strapped," said Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus.
The Chiefs will have to make key decisions starting next month. Heading into next season rookie standout Xavier Worthy will be the No. 1 target and receiver for Mahomes. The Chiefs will look to add more targets for Mahomes and the offense to be more explosive in 2025.
