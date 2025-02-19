Could Chiefs Add Former Defensive Back Charvarius Ward in Free Agency?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
The Chiefs can be looking to add more help in the secondary. A player that will have an active market in free agency, is former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020. Ward has spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
Ward would be a big addition to the defense that will certainly not look the same next season. Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo Ward can shine once again. Ward will also bring a veteran presence to the defense and his leadership in the locker room.
"Ward was a starter for the Chiefs in 2019 when they won their first Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes," said sports journalist Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News. "That season he started 16 games and recorded two interceptions and 10 passes defended. He spent four seasons with the Chiefs before he signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023, but he may ultimately choose to leave the 49ers."
Ward can be interested in coming back to the Chiefs because he is familiar with the coaching staff but more importantly, he knows that he can compete for a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Ward can fit right in.
The Chiefs Super Bowl window will remain open because of Reid and Mahomes. It is just going to come down to how hard will it be to get back and if they want to go that route again heading into the 2025 season.
