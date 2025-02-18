How Chiefs' Could Navigate Patrick Mahomes' 2025 Cap Hit
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
The Chiefs would like to fix the offense and get Mahomes the right pieces around him to make his job easier. One problem that can keep that from happening is Mahomes's cap hit for the 2025 season.
"At the top of the stack is the, whose retirement would create both a giant hole in the starting lineup but $17.3 million in cap space," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "Not far beneath Item A is the contract of Patrick Mahomes. Now that he’s getting deeper into his ultra-long-term half-billion-dollar deal, the cap numbers are going up. For 2025, it moves to $66.258 million."
"The simplest path to reducing the Mahomes cap number comes from a simple restructuring. His total 2025 compensation of $49 million (plus a $1 million workout bonus) could be shifted to a guaranteed payment, with his base salary dropped to the minimum of $1.255 million."
"By giving him a $47.745 million dollar restructuring bonus and spreading it over five years, Mahomes’s 2025 cap burden would be $11.8 million. Coupled with past bonuses, his cap number for 2025 would be $28 million."
When have seen Mahomes do what is best for his team to be successful before. And it will not be a surprise if he does it again this offseason. If we want to continue to compete for Super Bowls, Mahomes will have to take pay cuts and do what is best for the Chiefs to get the players they need to be successful.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.