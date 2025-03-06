COLUMN: Why the Chiefs Should Trade Up for a Left Tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs have been quite active to start the offseason.
Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, it was announced that future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce would return for his 13th season as he has one year remaining on his current deal. Then, the general manager Brett Veach got busy with moves up front along the offensive line.
Veach placed the transition franchise tag on star right guard Trey Smith, putting themselves over the cap for the time being. On Wednesday, starting offensive lineman and veteran Joe Thuney was traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2026 fourth round selection.
This narrowed the gap between the Chiefs' ability to be over the salary cap versus under it.
With the moves that have been made up front and the expectation that former second-round choice Kingsley Suamataia would slide in to left guard, the Chiefs now have a glaring need at left tackle- their blindside.
Free agency does offer a quality starter in Ronnie Stanley but it seems unlikely Kansas City would have the money for a former All-Pro. The attention must focus to the draft and the aggression would be amped.
For any quarterback, including future Hall of Fame passer Patrick Mahomes has not had much to worry in regards to his blindside protection. Now, entering his age-30 season, the three-time Super Bowl MVP needs protection more than ever. This is why the Chiefs should consider trading up in this year's NFL Draft.
This is a unique offensive tackle class because of the type of players at the top. With each passing day, Missouri's Armand Membou is creeping into consensus top OT status while LSU's Will Campbell has a better projection at guard.
This leaves players such as Texas' Kelvin Banks, Ohio State's Josh Simmons, and Oregon's Josh Conerly as potential late-first round selections.
The Chiefs could sit tight and let one slip to them at No. 31 overall but like last year, they won't hesitate to move up for their guy.
If there is one player that they could be enticed by, it's Simmons, who was sent to Kansas City in a recent ESPN mock draft. When healthy, is arguably the top tackle and lineman in the draft but after suffering a significant injury against Oregon last October, his stock ranges anywhere within the first 50 selections.
However, a team may believe in the talent Simmons possesses, especially OL-needy teams ahead of the Chiefs, forcing them to make a move up in the order. When they needed a playmaker last year, they moved up from No. 32 to No. 28 for wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
If Kansas City feels that convinced about a left tackle in this draft class, don't be surprised with aggression early in the selection process.
