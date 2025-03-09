Could Chiefs, Mahomes Make a Star Out of Free Agent TE?
Along with shaky offensive line play, the Kansas City Chiefs' lack of depth among their pass catchers was one of the reasons they lost the Super Bowl. It is an issue the Chiefs know they must address this offseason, as they could be thin at wide receiver and tight end.
Although tight end Travis Kelce returned to the team, the team would be wise to begin searching for his replacement or multiple players to replace him. The Chiefs must stockpile talent at the skill positions for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to work with moving forward.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports listed a few of the best available free agent options at tight end and the teams he believes they would be a good fit with. Sullivan believes tight end Juwan Johnson could be a legitimate option for the Chiefs, who look to improve this offseason.
"Johnson might not be a household name, but that's largely due to the Saints not being particularly competitive throughout his tenure. However, if/when he shakes loose this offseason and lands in an offense with more consistent quarterback play, he could prove to be quite the addition," Sullivan said.
"Unlike some of these other tight ends in the free-agent market, Johnson has the raw ability to rip off some chunk plays and is a highly athletic pass catcher. Even with topsy-turvy quarterback play from the Saints in 2024, Johnson is coming off a season where he notched new career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (548)."
Mahomes can be successful with nearly any quality pass-catching group in the league. However, the level of success the Chiefs desire and measure themselves by requires them to have a better group of players at their skill positions if they hope to win championships.
Johnson is not the missing piece for the Chiefs, but he could be a solid addition to an offense that boasts a head coach and quarterback who can determine how to get the most out of him and his skill set. The Chiefs are likely to leave no stone unturned this offseason.
Kansas City must reload this offseason. They may not have won the Super Bowl this past season, but there is still a massive target on their backs.
