REPORT: Chiefs May Sustain a Sizeable Loss This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs offseason is expected to see several players come and go as the front office tries to patch holes on their roster. The return of Travis Kelce and the franchise tag being placed on offensive lineman Trey Smith handled two significant concerns.
The Chiefs are set at most positions on the field, as they have spent the past few seasons building their roster. Still, their Super Bowl loss confirmed that the Chiefs must address their holes as soon as possible, as failing to do so helps every team they will play next season.
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently listed a fit for the top 11 free agents of the offseason. He believes the Chiefs could lose veteran safety Justin Reid this offseason. More importantly, he projects Reid to leave the Chiefs and sign within the division with the Denver Broncos.
"The money might not make this free-agent fit feasible, but wouldn’t it be fascinating to watch Reid take a deal with a division rival because the Chiefs can’t afford to keep him? Reid is an instant upgrade over P.J. Locke and gives the Broncos the playmaker on the backend they’ve been missing since Justin Simmons became a cap casualty a year ago," Shook said.
"Financially, Reid might eat up too much of Denver’s cap to make this an attractive pursuit for the Broncos, but they are looking to take the next step after ending their long playoff drought. In my dream world, it sure would be fun to watch Reid suit up against his former team twice a year."
The Chiefs must make the most of this offseason or the Chiefs run the risk of continuing to come short. Kansas City lost the Super Bowl but are still the standard in terms of organizations around the NFL and rosters, proving how well they have done recently.
Time will tell if Kansas City is able to fix their roster. It would undoubtedly make sense for Kansas City to add players via the NFL Draft and free agency to bolster the roster. Their disappointing Super Bowl loss was the confirmation the Chiefs' front office needed.
