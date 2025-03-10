D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers: A Chiefs Perspective
Another blockbuster trade in the making! On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent over a second-round pick in the upcoming draft to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Not only did Metcalf get out of Seattle like he wanted to, he also gets a potential reunion with his old quarterback, Russell Wilson. Metcalf had his best statistical season as a pro in 2020, where Wilson was leading the charge for the Seahawks. Metcalf finished the regular season with over 1,300 yards and 10 scores, in only his second ever year in the NFL.
Wilson also finished the year as the 5th runner-up for the MVP, while the Seahawks dominated the NFC West. Unfortunately, they were a first-round exit in the Playoffs where they succumbed to the Los Angeles Rams with an ending score of 30-20.
So, what does any of this have to do with the Kansas City Chiefs, who aren't even in the same division as the Steelers?
For a while, Metcalf was linked to numerous teams, one of those being the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers share the AFC West with the Chiefs, and are usually the two teams who end up battling for the top spot.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Rolling said this on Metcalf's potential move to the Chargers:
A year ago, the Chargers got aggressive and traded up to land Ladd McConkey in the second round. Now, coughing up a similar pick to secure a proven commodity like Metcalf and open up the offense for Justin Herbert feels like it makes plenty of sense.- Chris Rolling
Metcalf, after all, is still just 27 years old and doesn’t have the injury concern of a top free agent like Chris Godwin. If there’s a win-now and long-term compromise, Metcalf feels like it, especially if the asking price on the trade keeps decreasing.
The move to the Steelers actually works in the Chiefs' favor. Under Jim Harbaugh's leadership, the Chargers have shown that they can go far in the postseason, so giving them more ammunition would have made it that much harder for the Chiefs to keep the top spot in the AFC West.
