Chiefs Catch a Break as Defender Exits Division
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Chargers released 5-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. The star defensive end spent 9 years with the team, from when they drafted him 3rd overall back in 2016.
While he was selected to his 5th Pro Bowl this past season (as an alternate), the move still saves the Chargers $25.36 million in cap space. Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million deal in 2020, one that made him the highest paid defensive player in league history, at the time.
When healthy, Bosa was one of the most talented edge rushers that the league had ever seen. He was selected as Defensive Rookie of the Year, and his 72 career sacks rank put him second all-time in franchise history, only behind Leslie O'Neal (105.5).
What does this mean for the Kansas City Chiefs?
Both the Chiefs and Chargers play in the same division, the AFC West. This means that they face-off at least twice a year. In 12 career games against Kansas City, Bosa has done nothing but torment the Chiefs. Racking up 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble, Bosa was often double-teamed by the Chiefs' offensive line, and for good reason.
Now that he was released, he's no longer in the division. Unless he gets picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders or the Denver Broncos, who both already have phenomenal defensive fronts, he'll be out of the division for good.
Bosa made it clear during the 2024 season that he wants to stay a Charger for life, but there have also been rumors that he might make a run for it in San Francisco, playing alongslide his little brother Nick Bosa in 49ers red.
No matter where he goes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will no longer have to go against him as often as he did, and the Chiefs' offensive line can rest a little easier knowing a talent like Bosa is no longer on the Chargers. It'll be interesting to see what team decides to scoop him up, because a recent Pro-Bowler with the skills of Bosa is sure to be sought out by at least one opposing team.
