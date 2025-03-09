DK Metcalf trade rumor update should have Chargers picking up the phone
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t stop being linked to a DK Metcalf trade until the Seattle Seahawks actually do something with the star wide receiver.
That’s especially the case based on the latest traderumor around Metcalf as free agency inches closer by the hour.
According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Seattle’s asking price for Metcalf has been reduced to a second-round pick, while the star wideout himself would like to average $30 million on an extension.
This was about as predictable as it gets, as the initial asking price of a first-round pick was probably too rich for an acquiring team to cough up, especially before committing to a massive contract extension.
The Chargers, though? A second-rounder feels like a manageable sweet spot. A contract extension in the $30 million annually range isn’t that big of a deal for a team with more than $90 million cap space right now. With Ja’Marr Chase potentially pushing $40 million in Cincinnati at the very top of the market, the price could make sense.
A year ago, the Chargers got aggressive and traded up to land Ladd McConkey in the second round. Now, coughing up a similar pick to secure a proven commodity like Metcalf and open up the offense for Justin Herbert feels like it makes plenty of sense.
Metcalf, after all, is still just 27 years old and doesn’t have the injury concern of a top free agent like Chris Godwin. If there’s a win-now and long-term compromise, Metcalf feels like it, especially if the asking price on the trade keeps decreasing.
