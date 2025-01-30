Does Hollywood Brown Deserve Another Shot in Kansas City?
The Kansas City Chiefs took a chance on signing former first round draft pick Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal for the 2024-25 season. What looked to be a optimistic signing after the tenure he had with the Arizona Cardinals, Browns production did not shine well in the regular season.
Only playing two games with the franchise in the regular season, Brown dropped nine receptions that went for 91 yards. While he was averaging 10.1 yards per reception, the amount of money Brown was making on the year did not correspond well to the production.
Luckily for the Chiefs, Brown did return in time after having shoulder complications, for their playoff run. However, Brown did not look good in his two games. In the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, Brown missed the two targets that came his way, seemingly having no production in the first round of the playoffs.
The AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills saw some more action for Brown. Recording 35 yards in three receptions, Brown had more of a presence in game two. However, that was his fourth game as a Chief, and he hasn't lived up to that point.
If the Chiefs make history by winning their third consecutive Super Bowl, does that warrant a return for Hollywood? 2025-26 will be his age 28 season, and after signing the one year deal, there could be other suitors willing to take a chance on him.
When looking at the depth at the wide receiver position for the Chiefs, the priority may be to bring back veteran DeAndre Hopkins, given he showed more to the team than Brown has in their one year deals.
According to Spotrac.com, Brown is projected to be making $8 million next season. That could easily be paid by the Chiefs, but after seeing what he did before he got hurt, and what he has done afterward, it poses the question if he should return.
However, in the past we have seen stars get born in the Super Bowl. Having never played on the grandest stage of them all, if Brown can somehow find a way to lead the Chiefs to history, his case for coming back in 2025 could skyrocket, unless there are potential teams already calling his agents asking for his availability for the following year.