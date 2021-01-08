Five Kansas City Chiefs Receive AP All-Pro Honors, Travis Kelce Unanimous First-Team

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Five members of the Kansas City Chiefs received AP All-Pro honors on Friday, with tight end Travis Kelce highlighting the list as a unanimous All-Pro selection.
Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were the league's only unanimous first-team honorees, while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu were also named to the first-team All-Pro list.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in a tie with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, was named second-team All-Pro, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Mahomes told the Associated Press that Kelce's day-in, day-out professionalism and work ethic is what has ultimately made him the best tight end in the game.

“He works his tail off every single day and he’s practicing every single day and he’s making sure he’s prepared for these moments,” Mahomes says. “For a guy to have that much talent, work that hard and be able to learn really every single day like that, that’s what makes him so special on the field.”

Throughout his record-setting season, Kelce has remained humble in regards to his individual performance and has kept his focus on the Chiefs' task at hand. Kelce spoke to the media after the Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos when he went over 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the fifth consecutive time in his career.

"It's something cool to hang your hat on when the career is over, I would assume," Kelce said. "Right now, I'm just focused on the task at hand, trying to win football games."

Kelce continued to turn the focus back on his supporting cast in Kansas City.

"I'm not the same without the 10 other guys on that football field playing their tail off to move the ball down the field," Kelce said. "I'm a firm believer that individual accolades are a bit overrated in this game."

First-team All-Pros: Travis Kelce (unanimous), Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu

Second-team All-Pros: Patrick Mahomes (tie), Chris Jones

Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
