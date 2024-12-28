Former Chiefs DE Jared Allen Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has narrowed down its list of modern-era finalists for the class of 2025, and one former Kansas City Chiefs draft pick is among the year's 15 finalists.
Defensive end Jared Allen, who the Chiefs drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft, is a finalist for the fifth time. Allen spent the first four years of his career in Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl and becoming a first-team All-Pro in his final year in KC with 15.5 sacks. Allen left the Chiefs for the Minnesota Vikings after that 2007 season before going on to be a three-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler through the next five seasons.
Allen retired with 136 career sacks, with 43 coming from his time with the Chiefs.
Allen has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2021 and made the cut to the top 10 finalists in each of the previous two years.
Between four and eight of the finalists will be selected from the class of 2025, requiring approval from at least 80% of the selection committee.
Another former (brief) Chief makes the list of finalists
One other former Chief is among the 2025 finalists, though his time in Kansas City was brief. Former Baltimore Ravens star pass rusher Terrell Suggs is a finalist in his first year of eligibility. Suggs joined the Chiefs near the end of the 2019 season before contributing as a role player in the Chiefs' playoff run to their Super Bowl LIV victory. At age 37, Suggs played roughly half of KC's defensive snaps across their three playoff games.