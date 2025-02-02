Former NFL Head of Officials Dean Blandino's Brother Believes NFL Conspiracy
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, something we have never seen in the National Football League.
NFL fans now more than ever believe that the league is rigged because they believe the Chiefs get a lot of calls that go their way. They also believe the games that the Chiefs play in are called differently than other games.
Former NFL Head of Officials Dean Blandino mostly agreed with all the calls that the refs made in the Chiefs AFC Championship win.
But Blandino's brother thinks that the NFL is rigged, and that Dean signed an NDA to no stay that it is.
“My brother who is, that is convinced that I signed an NDA . . . when I left the league office that I cannot tell anybody that it’s rigged,” said Blandino on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We grew up in the same household, by the way. I said, ‘Listen, there’s no conspiracy. The officials — there’s too many variables, there’s too much going on. To me, it’s the hardest sport. When you think about football, with seven different officials, to say, ‘OK, I’m gonna rig this game’ or ‘the game is rigged from the league office down.’ The officials are just trying to get it right.”
"It’s become a major talking point in recent weeks, given that the Chiefs have won a pair of playoff games that included questionable calls that went their way," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk "Against the Texans in the divisional round, it was a pair of flags thrown for hits on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Neither hit drew a fine from the league office.) Against the Bills, it was the critical fourth-down spot, fueled by a no-tech system that had two different spots by two different officials, and the one favoring the Chiefs becoming the one that was adopted."
Now the officiating will play a major role in Super Bowl LIX. But if the Chiefs come out on top it may be fans saying it is rigged once again.