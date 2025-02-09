Former NFL MVP Makes Super Bowl LIX Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
The matchup is going to be a battle of two great teams. Can the Eagles overcome the Chiefs in their second attempt? Will the Chiefs be able to stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley? Will the Chiefs finish off the season-making history? These are just some of the questions that will be answered today in Super Bowl LIX.
Many in the sports media world have been going back and forth trying to decide who they are going to pick in the Super Bowl. It is a mix of everything. Some picked the Chiefs because of Patrick Mahomes's greatness and other think the Eagles adding Barkley will be the difference this time around.
This Super Bowl matchup will be one of the closest ones in recent history. Both teams match up well on what the other does on both sides of the ball. It is going to come down to who can execute the most and their very best, in the most important game of their career.
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton made it loud and clear on who he wants to see win the Super Bowl.
"As a fan of the sports, I would say I want to be able to say I bear witness to. I want to see greatness, we all want to see it," said Newton on First Take. "I am going to say I want to see the greatness and a 3-peat."
On paper, the Eagles have the better overall roster, but the Chiefs have the better quarterback and coaching staff that will put them in the best position to win today. If there is one team that can have everything going against them and not play well to start but at the end can still come out on top and win, it is the Chiefs. We have seen it before and it would not be a surprise if it happens again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSIand never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE