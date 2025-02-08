Analysts Shockingly Make Baffling Pick Between Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
As the Super Bowl inches closer between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles everyone is starting to make their Super Bowl LIX picks.
To many it is an easy one. Do not pick against the Chiefs and especially Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has shown that over the years when it matters the most, he can lead his team to victory.
ESPN's morning sports show "Get Up" had a shocking take on the Chiefs and Eagles that has many fans raising their eyebrows.
The crew from the show all selected the Eagles to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
"The Eagles have the better roster overall," said ESPN NFL Analyst Ryan Clark. "The Kansas City Chiefs have the quarterback, the defensive coordinator, and the head coach I trust the most, but I am going to go with the Eagles. I am going with the underdog."
"I like what RC is saying, and I feel him, but I mean on Monday morning, the only pick that would embarrass me is if I said Patrick Mahomes lost the Super Bowl," NFL Analyst Domonique Foxworth. "So I am going to say trusting Patrick Mahomes in this moment is pretty safe. I am not banking with magic, I am picking the Eagles."
"So I had picked Kansas City this entire week, and I had a genius I sat beside yesterday and said to me, you talk all the time about offensive line and defensive line," said NFL Analyst Jeff Saturday. "How are you going to make the pick, I am putting my money where my mouth is, I am taking the running game. I flipped my pick. I am picking the Eagles. Fly Eagles Fly. That is what we are going to do."
"Every conversation leads towards Philadelphia," said Get Up host Mike Greenberg. "How balanced they are offensively. How they can beat you almost no matter what it is that you try to do to them with your defense. And then as great as Kansas City's defense has been in the second half of this run, I think the Eagles are stronger on that side as well. It scares me to death to do it, I am going to pick the Eagles."
