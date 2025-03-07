Former WR Says This Player Will Vault Chiefs Back to Super Bowl
DK Metcalf told the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday he wants a trade. And not just a trade to any team, but to a contender. Former NFL receiver Harry Douglas thinks the contender that makes the most sense is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
“I don't think there's any other team that you can put DK on their team,” Douglas said Thursday morning on ESPN’s Get Up, “and you can say they're Super Bowl contenders outside of Kansas City,”
Outside of Kansas City, however, the Seahawks figure to get several suitors. One of them could be a Chiefs AFC West rival, the Chargers. Jim Harbaugh’s team has Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey and might be willing to meet Seattle’s reported asking price. Apparently, any conversations with the Seahawks will begin with a first-rounder.
Believe it or not, that’s not all. To consider bringing Metcalf to Kansas City, general manager Brett Veach will need to weigh a new Metcalf contract. That deal, according to insider Adam Schefter, is expected to eclipse $30 million per year. Combined with draft compensation, that might be too rich for the Chiefs’ red and gold blood.
Veach and other GMs are weighing the price for acquiring Metcalf against a deep pool of free agents. Davante Adams and Tyler Lockett, Metcalf’s Seattle teammate released on Wednesday, can sign with any team. When free agency opens Wednesday, Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin will join the fold. And in addition to Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins are drawing trade interest.
Interestingly, though, Douglas remains steadfast in pairing Metcalf with the Chiefs. Plus, he said Thursday that their future Hall of Fame tight end could be the catalyst in acquiring the 27-year-old Metcalf.
“Here's my thinking,” Douglas said. “We know Travis Kelce is coming back for us this year. Why not go for the gusto? You're not just bringing in DK Metcalf to sign him to $30 million a year, that whole nine, no. You're bringing in the man saying that we know Travis Kelce is going to give us his all for this one year. Let's go for the gusto; let's bring in a receiver. We've got Rashee Rice coming back, you're going to have Travis Kelce. Why not give him an atypically imposing wide receiver?”
Imposing is an understatement. Metcalf is 6-4 and 235 pounds, a potential Patrick Mahomes weapon with a catch radius and mismatch ability the Chiefs simply don’t have in Rice or Xavier Worthy. Metcalf also has speed.
He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash before the Seahawks selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft, and he posted the fastest speed by an NFL ball-carrier during the entire 2023 season, reaching 22.6 miles per hour on a 73-yard touchdown reception against Dallas.
No trade would become official until the league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.