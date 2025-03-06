NFL insider reveals Seahawks' asking price in DK Metcalf trade talks
So, how much is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf really worth? We may soon find out the answer, as yesterday we learned that Seattle's star wideout has requested a trade and negotiations are already underway.
In a vacuum it's difficult to project Metcalf's trade value, especially in light of recent deals involving shockingly small returns in trades involving star wide receivers. For example, if Deebo Samuel can only get the 49ers a fifth-round pick and Davante Adams only gets the Raiders a third, it's difficult to see any Metcalf return really exciting the fanbase compared to what he offers on the field.
That won't stop the Seahawks from setting a high price-tag on their prized receiver, though. According to a report by Dianna Russini at The Athletic, they're asking for a first-round pick and a third-round pick in any potential DK Metcalf trade.
Seahawks' asking price for DK Metcalf
That sounds a bit high in light of how recent receiver trades have gone. Then again, Metcalf is still in his prime and simply better than practically of of the wideouts who've been dealt to new teams in recent years. Metcalf may also have not even reached his ceiling, yet. In a dominant WR1 role on a team with an aggressive passing game and few other legitimate pass-catching weapons, it's not hard to see DK putting up something like 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns in a season.
That kind of production is definitely worth a first-round draft pick - whether the Seahawks actually get one remains to be seen, though.
Our best guess is that one reason Seattle is setting the bar so high is the front office really doesn't want to trade Metcalf and they're just going through the motions to keep DK satisfied while they have time to work out a new contract.
