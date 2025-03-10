Free Agency Could Impact the Chiefs in Multiple Ways
The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of vast improvements on both sides of the ball but also have little cap space to be able to make it happen this offseason. While Kansas City is likely to restructure a contract or two to free up money, their hands are tied until then.
Still, the Chiefs must find a way to add talent to their roster this offseason and not only through the NFL Draft. While the draft is one of the most exciting times of the year and draft picks can make an instant impact, the Chiefs need to add veteran experience to the team.
Matt Verderame believes they will do just that by adding cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency. The Chiefs could use added cornerback depth and Ward would be an affordable, yet quality addition to their defense as they try to return to the Super Bowl next season.
"The Chiefs need to shore up their defense with the potential losses of Nick Bolton, Charles Omenihu, Tershawn Wharton and Justin Reid. While a few of those positions can be backfilled by youth, don’t overlook cornerback. The Chiefs would certainly love to move Trent McDuffie back into the slot full-time, and bringing Ward back for a reunion to play opposite Jaylen Watson would achieve that goal," Verderame said.
While the Chiefs plan on adding talent this offseason, Verderame believes they could be on the verge of losing one of the best players. Not only that but Verderame predicts the Chiefs will lose safety Justin Reid to one of their biggest rivals over the past few seasons.
"The [Buffalo] Bills struggled mightily at safety in 2024 with the combination of rookie Cole Bishop, and veterans Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Reid has never earned Pro Bowl status but he’s one of the league’s better safeties, capable of playing as a centerfielder or in the box as a run-stuffer and blitzer. Plus, Buffalo steals him from Kansas City," Verderame said.
The Chiefs need help on both sides of the ball but are not that far away from having the type of roster they are used to having. They need a solid free agency and NFL Draft haul this offseason to keep on their current trajectory.
