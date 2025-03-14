Grading the Chiefs' Addition of Gardner Minshew
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback situation in the National Football League. Patrick Mahomes is not only the best quarterback in the NFL but also one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Few quarterbacks will be ahead of him when he decides to retire.
In addition to Mahomes' unique talent and skill set, he rarely misses time. The Chiefs' star quarterback has played in at least 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps each of the past five seasons, missing very few games during that time span.
Mahomes' durability is a luxury most teams do not have. However, the Chiefs must be prepared if Mahomes is injured or if the Chiefs need a competent quarterback to close out a game. Every team needs a solid backup quarterback, especially one with a top-tier starter.
Although he may never play, the Chiefs need a backup option at quarterback. They recently signed quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was most recently a part of the Las Vegas Raiders. His time with the Raiders was a disaster, but he could be a solid addition.
Minshew is a well-respected journeyman who has succeeded as a starting quarterback and a backup quarterback with various teams around the league. Not that the Chiefs need it, but Minshew could also potentially give them a little inside info on the Raiders.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports noted that the Chiefs often bring different quarterbacks to sit behind Patrick Mahomes. Although Mahomes rarely misses time, it should bode well for everyone involved, as they seldom have to depend on whoever his backup is at the time.
"Another year, another shuffle at the backup spot in Kansas City. After one year with Carson Wentz sitting behind Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are pivoting to an ex-AFC West rival in Minshew, who missed nearly half of 2024 with a broken collarbone. Minshew is sketchy with ball control, but his moxie should fit right into Andy Reid's offense, where he'll also offer extensive fill-in experience," Benjamin said.
Minshew joining the Chiefs is a win for Minshew and the Chiefs. Minshew gets the best team and coaching staff he has ever played for and may have just booked a trip to the Super Bowl and could get there without having to play more than a handful of downs this season.
It is a win for the Chiefs, as they have a competent backup signal caller with plenty of starting experience.
