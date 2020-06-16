Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

How Much Money Does Andy Reid Make?

Joshua Brisco

In his Monday Afternoon Quarterback article on SI.com, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about the six-year contract extension that the San Francisco 49ers have given to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. In one paragraph, he gave a bit of an Easter egg for a question with no public answer: How much money does Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid make?

I don’t know, but I’d guess [Shanahan is] in the NFL coaches’ eight-figure club (make $10 million per year or more), which is occupied by New England’s Bill Belichick, New Orleans’s Sean Payton, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and Las Vegas’s Jon Gruden. And I don't know for sure, but I'd venture a strong guess that Rams coach Sean McVay is in the club too, with a deal right around Shanahan's.

Unlike player contracts or college coaching deals, NFL coaching salaries aren't publicly known across the board. This leads to some discrepancies for salary estimates.

Breer says that Andy Reid's deal pays him at least $10 million per year, putting him on par with Belichick, Payton, Harbaugh and Gruden. This seems to be one of the highest estimates of Reid's salary, as the numbers have always been elusive.

This Forbes article from December 2019 lists Reid's annual contract value at $8 million. This Bleacher Report post says $7.5 million, citing this Spotrac page, which, as of the writing of this post, doesn't have an estimate for Reid's salary from 2018-present. Spotrac writes that Reid's original five-year deal with the Chiefs was for $37.5 million, or $7.5 million annually, but when Reid signed his extension in June of 2017, reportedly for five more years, terms were not disclosed.

With that detective work leading to mostly dead-ends, Breer's $10 million-and-up estimate seems completely reasonable. While Gruden's 10-year, $100 million deal has led to joys like isgrudengoneyet.com, that was the price of luring him out of the Monday Night Football booth and seems like a reasonable price tag for a top-tier NFL head coach.

Whatever Reid makes, there's certainly no arguing that it was worth every penny for a franchise that gave Reid a 2-14 team in 2013 that turned into a Lombardi Trophy by the end of the decade.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Chiefs Are Too Important To Be Just Another Distraction

Kansas City Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes are going to use the power of their status to call for social and political change. Fans wanting a distraction from reality will have to look elsewhere.

jacobharris

Chiefs to Recognize Juneteenth as Team Holiday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Twitter that the team will be observing Juneteenth, Friday, June 19th, as a team holiday. This announcement comes after Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Andy Reid spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Joshua Brisco

Staying Quiet isn't an Option for Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu is voicing his thoughts on social injustice differently than he did when Colin Kaepernick and others knelt during the national anthem four years ago.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs And Their Record-Setting Dominance Over The AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs and their domination over AFC West division opponents Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Witt

The Kansas City Chiefs Should Think Ahead and Extend Travis Kelce

Kansas Chiefs GM Brett Veach has cemented himself as one of the best executives in all of football, but there’s one forward-thinking move he can make now to avoid paying big later. Pay Travis Kelce sooner than later.

Jordan Foote

What are the Biggest Weaknesses for the Chiefs' AFC West Foes?

The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly the class of the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will all need to take strides forward to compete with the Chiefs. But where can they improve?

Joshua Brisco

Tyrann Mathieu Remains Appreciative of Saints' Drew Brees

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu still holds respect for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in light of recent comments on kneeling during the national anthem.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes Aware Of Impact In #StrongerTogether Video

There are many words and superlatives used to describe Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "Unaware" shouldn’t be one of those.

Tucker D. Franklin

What is the Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Weakness?

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl Champions, but nobody's perfect. Even as they return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters, there's room for improvement.

Joshua Brisco

Second-Year Jump: How Does Darwin Thompson's Role Change With Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

What does Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle anticipate from Darwin Thompson in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Mark Van Sickle

by

Chiefly Bacon