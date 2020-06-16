How Much Money Does Andy Reid Make?

In his Monday Afternoon Quarterback article on SI.com, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about the six-year contract extension that the San Francisco 49ers have given to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. In one paragraph, he gave a bit of an Easter egg for a question with no public answer: How much money does Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid make?

I don’t know, but I’d guess [Shanahan is] in the NFL coaches’ eight-figure club (make $10 million per year or more), which is occupied by New England’s Bill Belichick, New Orleans’s Sean Payton, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and Las Vegas’s Jon Gruden. And I don't know for sure, but I'd venture a strong guess that Rams coach Sean McVay is in the club too, with a deal right around Shanahan's.

Unlike player contracts or college coaching deals, NFL coaching salaries aren't publicly known across the board. This leads to some discrepancies for salary estimates.

Breer says that Andy Reid's deal pays him at least $10 million per year, putting him on par with Belichick, Payton, Harbaugh and Gruden. This seems to be one of the highest estimates of Reid's salary, as the numbers have always been elusive.

This Forbes article from December 2019 lists Reid's annual contract value at $8 million. This Bleacher Report post says $7.5 million, citing this Spotrac page, which, as of the writing of this post, doesn't have an estimate for Reid's salary from 2018-present. Spotrac writes that Reid's original five-year deal with the Chiefs was for $37.5 million, or $7.5 million annually, but when Reid signed his extension in June of 2017, reportedly for five more years, terms were not disclosed.

With that detective work leading to mostly dead-ends, Breer's $10 million-and-up estimate seems completely reasonable. While Gruden's 10-year, $100 million deal has led to joys like isgrudengoneyet.com, that was the price of luring him out of the Monday Night Football booth and seems like a reasonable price tag for a top-tier NFL head coach.

Whatever Reid makes, there's certainly no arguing that it was worth every penny for a franchise that gave Reid a 2-14 team in 2013 that turned into a Lombardi Trophy by the end of the decade.