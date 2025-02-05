Ignorant Excuses Already Being Invented Ahead of Chiefs Making History Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the big game. They will once again play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be face off against the NFC Champions the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII which saw the Chiefs defeat the Eagles in an instant Super Bowl Classic. We can be in for another one on Sunday.
The Chiefs have got to the Super Bowl once again but the route was totually different this time around. They won a lot of one score games throughout the season and in the playoffs and now find themselves one win away from make history.
With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl Championships.
The hottest topic leading up to the Super Bowl has been about conspiracy theories and NFL fans thinking the league is rigged and scripted in favor of the Chiefs. They think that the NFL referees are in on it and are giving the Chiefs calls that changes the outcome of games.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens thinks that the league is favoring the Chiefs as well.
"I would not beat against the Chiefs and like I said with the refs, I just honestly with all the calls that they are benefitting the Kansas City Chiefs," said Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. "Look at the game before against the Texans.
"Mahomes is smart he is digging around he is causing a flag, you know what I mean. He is getting the benefit of the doubt. He did not even get hit, 15-yard flag. The guy Will Anderson barely hit him another 15-yards. That can stop the momentum of the game. At that point in time the Houston Texans were in the game. Those calls right there, advance them, give them extra downs. It changes the whole complexity of the game."
"You can even go back to the last couple of Super Bowls even when the Niners played the Super Bowl, look at all the holding calls. If you want that tape bro it was cracked. They were getting close lined, and they were not calling it. It is blatant calls that were missed, like obvious. It is unreal and I never thought, I would say that I thought games were rigged or somebody got plays and it is unreal at the amount of calls that are not called against the Kansas City Chiefs that are called against everyone else."