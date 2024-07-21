Kadarius Toney Works as Running Back During Portions of First Chiefs Training Camp Practice of 2024
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has plenty to prove during this year's training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri after a disastrous 2023 campaign and an overhauled wide receiver room ahead of the '24 season. Could a change in Toney's role be in the cards?
During the Chiefs' first full-team training camp practice, Toney was spotted working out with the Chiefs' running backs during certain periods.
After practice, head coach Andy Reid was asked about his expectations for Toney during this year's camp, and Reid didn't reveal much about the Chiefs' view of the enigmatic speedster.
"He worked today," Reid said. "He did a good job when he was in there, and we'll see. Just like the other guys, he's out there competing. We'll see how he does."
Toney also worked as a wide receiver in drills and in 7-on-7 reps, alternating between working with the first-string offense quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes and the third-string unit with quarterback Chris Oladokun, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Toney certainly hasn't had his position entirely changed, but could some work as a runner help him earn a roster spot?
Why this may (or may not) be a big deal for Kadarius Toney
As is well-established, Toney needs to show a spark (and stay healthy) in camp this year to secure a roster spot on a team that proceeded without him through a Super Bowl run in last season's playoffs. I chose Toney as the Chiefs' player most on the "roster bubble," leaving him in charge of his own fate in St. Joe.
After struggling with drops last season, using Toney as a ball-carrier makes sense, and the Chiefs have more holes at running back than at wide receiver at this point in the preseason. Toney took 11 carries for 31 yards in KC last year, so this isn't a completely new way for KC to explore his usage. With a true battle brewing for the Chiefs' third and/or fourth running back spots, Toney could be a weapon catching passes or getting into open space out of the backfield.
Would the often-injured Toney be able to handle a full running back workload or pass-protection responsibilities? It's hard to project that confidently. But in what could very well be Toney's last chance to impress the Chiefs, it makes perfect sense that the team would test all avenues to find a way to use Toney's physical tools before deciding if the reclaimation project has ended.