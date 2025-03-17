Chiefs' 3 Biggest Winners From Free Agency
The first waves of free agency are in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs have made plenty of moves thus far.
The Chiefs have brought in a few new faces, re-signed some key depth pieces, and have said goodbye to a handful of long-time contributors. It has been an eventful few weeks, and now it is time to reflect.
So, which current Chiefs will benefit the most from the Chiefs' free agency additions? We break it down below.
Rashee Rice
The Chiefs have had a ho-hum free agency period at the wide receiver position. While many deemed the unit as one of the Chiefs' top needs entering the offseason, but the Chiefs have mostly been inactive at the position. They let DeAndre Hopkins walk in free agency and re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster as a depth piece, but that is all so far.
Frankly, this is great news for Rashee Rice and how the Chiefs envision his role. Perhaps the Chiefs draft a receiver early in next month's draft, but the way the Chiefs are building right now sure seems like they think Rice is unquestionably their No. 1 receiver entering 2025.
Brett Veach
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has seemingly had a solid offseason so far. He made the financially wise move of moving on from Joe Thuney for draft picks, managed to not overpay to keep Tershawn Wharton after an arguably fluky season, and he was able to land a starting left tackle at a reasonable price.
Veach still has to add more firepower to the offense at running back and receiver, find more difference-makers on the offensive line and continue to stack the offensive line, so his work is not done. But so far, so good for the Chiefs' respected general manager.
Kingsley Suamataia
It sure seems like Kingsley Suamataia will get another chance in the Chiefs' starting lineup next season. The signing of Jaylon Moore likely means this will not happen at left tackle, but the Chiefs have done nothing so far to replace left guard Joe Thuney, leaving a gaping hole in their depth chart.
That is exactly where Suamataia can come in. After a rough rookie season at left tackle, Suamataia might find better luck inside. And so far, the Chiefs have done nothing to present any immediate competition for the former top-100 pick.
