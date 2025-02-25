The Chiefs' Biggest Strength from This Past Season
MInus a few things, the Kansas City Chiefs did most things well this past season during their 15-2 campaign. While sometimes it is better to be lucky than good, the Chiefs were generally more good than lucky this season, especially in one-score games. Including the playoffs, 12 of the Chiefs' 17 wins came by one score or less, as the Chiefs regularly displayed the poise necessary to win the most competitive of games.
While the Chiefs have numerous qualities that make them the juggernaut, it takes more than top-tier talent and coaching to be as good as they have been in close games over the past season or two. This season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid guided a championship-caliber team that specialized in winning close games, the most common type of game played in the National Football League over the last two decades.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network recently released his thoughts on what every team in the NFL did the best this season. Soppe noted that the Chiefs' success in one-score games was the area the team excelled in the most this past season, which propelled them to yet another Super Bowl Berth. Although the season did not end as hoped, the way Kansas City performed under pressure was one of their primary calling cards this season.
"The final 60 minutes of the 2024 season didn’t go the way the Chiefs wanted, but they have still won 17 straight one-score games. Their ability to finish those games is something that keeps the talk of a dynasty alive (since 2000, the majority of NFL games have been decided by a single possession)," Soppe said.
Kansas City is far from done, as there are only a few correct moves in the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency from returning to the postseason and possibly the Super Bowl. If the Chiefs can have a productive summer and stay healthy next season, there is no reason not to expect another deep playoff run from the most consistent organization in the league over the past half-decade. Despite their humbling Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the future is bright in Kansas City.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.