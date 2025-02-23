REPORT: Chiefs to Address Two Biggest Needs Early in Draft
Despite their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best rosters in the National Football League.
Still, they have holes they must fill on their roster, just like every other team in the league does. However, the difference between the Chiefs and other teams around the league is more than just about Patrick Mahomes. It is about the Chiefs' roster as a whole, and Kansas City must continue to improve their roster if they hope to make their sixth trip to the Super Bowl in the last seven seasons.
Joe DeLeone of the Pro Football Network recently released his seven-round mock draft. He projects the Chiefs to address their two most significant needs early in the draft. Considering how solid the Chiefs are at most other positions, addressing the offensive line and their receiving corps could propel them back to the Super Bowl next season.
"The Super Bowl was extremely brutal to watch because the Chiefs could not protect Patrick Mahomes. Josh Connerly Jr. is a former five-star recruit who would pair nicely with their other former five-star tackle, Kingsley Suamataia," DeLeone said.
The Chiefs lost some of their best-receiving options to injury early in the season, and although they were still able to make it to the Super Bowl, those losses eventually caught up with Kansas City at the worst moment. DeLeone believes Kansas City will add to a top-heavy group of wide receivers to ensure they do not encounter the same problem of limited-quality receiving threats for Mahomes next season.
"Xavier Worthy had a quality rookie season, but it became clear that the Chiefs needed additional reliable pass catchers. Eric Ayomanor has the hands to make difficult catches look easy, and the route running to get open consistently on the boundary," DeLeone said.
The Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the NFL but must improve over the offseason like every team aims to do. While Kansas City has been head and shoulders above the rest of the league for most of the past three seasons, they must have a solid offseason to ensure the other teams around the league do not close the gap.
